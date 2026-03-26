With nine games remaining in the 2025/26 campaign, Palace sit third in the U18 Premier League South on 36 points, with two games in hand on leaders Tottenham Hotspur (47).

The U18 Premier League is split into two regional divisions – North and South – featuring all 29 Category One academies. Each side plays home and away within their division, with the two champions meeting in a national final to decide the overall winner.

Where the young Eagles truly stand out is in attack. Palace have scored 58 league goals – the most in the southern division – and the third-highest total across both regions, behind only Liverpool (67) and Manchester City (71). Across all competitions, that tally rises to an impressive 84 goals, averaging 2.9 per game – second only to City.

At the heart of that attacking output is Benji Casey. While he has stepped up to Under-21 level in recent months, limiting his U18 availability, his impact remains exceptional: 18 goals and five assists in just 16 appearances across all competitions.

In the league alone, Casey has featured just 10 times, making his sixth-place ranking in the scoring charts somewhat misleading. His minutes-per-goal ratio of 70 is comfortably the best in the division, and he is the only player to have scored two hat-tricks this season.

Another standout in recent months has been 6ft 6in striker David Angibeaud. Since scoring off the bench in a 4–0 win over Fulham, he has not looked back.

While he has 14 goals and four assists in 29 appearances overall, his form since that moment has been particularly striking – including a run of 10 goals in 10 games. He is also the only player in the squad to have been involved in every game.

Creativity has been just as important. Stuart Oduro has contributed 11 goals and seven assists, while central midfielder Chuks Okoli has six assists, placing him second in the U18 Premier League South charts, just behind Jack McGrath (7). Okoli has also been a model of consistency, playing a Palace-high 1,637 minutes across 19 matches.

Defensively, Palace have kept six clean sheets – level with West Brom – despite ranking ninth for goals conceded. It underlines the balance Alonso has spoken about throughout the season: a side capable of free-flowing attacking football, while continuing to develop organisation and discipline out of possession.