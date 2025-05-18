Your new holders wrote themselves into South London folklore after lifting a first ever major trophy when Ebere Eze's wonderful finish proved to be enough to see Manchester City in a dramatic final.

It will take a long time for this to sink in. But while we start to digest it, here are the key numbers from a historic day at Wembley Stadium.

164

Years between the club being founded and lifting the FA Cup for the very first time.

1080

Minimum of minutes combined played between Chris Richards and Marc Guéhi on this season’s FA Cup run – the only two players to play every minute of every tie.

150

Jean-Philippe Mateta made his 150th appearance for Palace – what a day to knock off the milestone. Fantastique!