121
Starts for Eze in a Palace shirt
29
Substitute appearances
10,624
Minutes played in total for Palace
133
Premier League games for Palace (nine in the FA Cup and eight in the Carabao Cup)
Ebere Eze made his 150th Crystal Palace appearance when he came on against Everton at Selhurst Park on Saturday – but how do those numbers break down?
Times Eze has scored for Palace in all competitions and...
Assists recorded by the playmaker
Seasons now as Palace's No. 10 – Eze initially wore No. 25 for his debut season in red and blue
of Eze's goals or assists have involved Jean-Philippe Mateta, his most regular 'joint goal participant'.
Of Eze's goals have been in the second-half of matches, and...
Of them have been between minute 45 and minute 75 of matches
The playmaker's earliest goal his winner against Stockport County in the FA Cup earlier this season
His latest was that remarkable solo effort in a 2-0 win over Sheffield United at Bramall Lane in May 2021
Successful dribbles in the Premier League in 2024/25 – only nine players boast more
Key passes (passes leading to shots) – the competition's ninth-highest total
The number of minutes Eze has played alongside Tyrick Mitchell, his most regular Palace teammate (Marc Guéhi is second on 7,222; Jordan Ayew third on 5,819)
Times Eze has played for Palace against Aston Villa, his most regular opposition team
Different opposition players that Eze has played against for Palace 10 times: Everton duo Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Jack Harrison
Wins for Palace when facing Southampton – his best record against an individual opposition team, with Eze scoring four times for Palace in that time
Goals Eze has scored for Palace against Sheffield United, Southampton and Wolverhampton Wanderers - his best tally against an opposition team
Eze's biggest home win in a Palace shirt: versus Aston Villa on 19th May 2024 (Eze scored twice and assisted once in that game)
The midfielder's biggest away wins for Palace, against West Bromwich Albion on 6th December 2020 (Eze assisted) and Leeds United on 9th April 2023 (Eze scored)
Eze's first win for Palace came on his debut, as he came on as an 81st-minute substitute in a 1-0 win over Southampton at Selhurst Park
Crystal Palace player to represent England; he debuted against Malta on 16th June 2023
Eze's record from the penalty spot for Palace: in a 4-3 win over West Ham in April 2023, and a 2-3 defeat to Everton in November 2023
Goals with his favoured right foot, and...
With his left!
Game-winning goals (goals which put Palace on course for victory): against Leeds (7th November 2020); Wolves (30th January 2021); Leeds again (9th October 2022); Southampton (15th April 2023); West Ham (29th April 2023); Bournemouth (13th May 2023); Brentford (30th December 2023); Liverpool (4th April 2024); Queens Park Rangers (17th September 2024); Southampton (29th December 2024); and Stockport (12th January 2025).