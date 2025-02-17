31

Times Eze has scored for Palace in all competitions and...

23

Assists recorded by the playmaker

Four

Seasons now as Palace's No. 10 – Eze initially wore No. 25 for his debut season in red and blue

12 (22%)

of Eze's goals or assists have involved Jean-Philippe Mateta, his most regular 'joint goal participant'.

19 (65%)

Of Eze's goals have been in the second-half of matches, and...

15 (48%)

Of them have been between minute 45 and minute 75 of matches

4'

The playmaker's earliest goal his winner against Stockport County in the FA Cup earlier this season

88'

His latest was that remarkable solo effort in a 2-0 win over Sheffield United at Bramall Lane in May 2021