The Austrian declared upon his arrival at Selhurst Park in February 2024: "I'm really convinced that we’ll reach our goal, that we can improve as a team, that we can improve individually – and then that we’ll enjoy our time together.”

Safe to say, Oliver – we did.

Although it's hard to quantify his achievements, we'll do our best by summing up some of Glasner's most impressive Palace statistics, below...

164

Years for Palace without a major honour – and then three in the space of 13 months.

Three

Glasner became the third manager of an English club to lift a major European trophy in their last game in charge, after Keith Burkinshaw at Tottenham (1984 UEFA Cup) and Maurizio Sarri at Chelsea (2019 Europa League).

121

Matches in charge for the Austrian, yielding 51 wins – the...

Second

Highest win percentage (42.15%) of any manager leading the Eagles in solely the top-flight.

179

Goals scored during Glasner's reign – an average of...

1.48

Goals per game.