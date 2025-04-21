146

Starts for Guéhi in a Palace shirt

Four

Substitute appearances

64

Times that Guéhi has worn the Palace captain's armband – the first time in a 4-1 win over Watford in February 2022

First

Game for Palace was his Premier League debut against his former club, Chelsea, in August 2021 (a defeat at Stamford Bridge)

129

Premier League games for Palace (12 in the FA Cup and nine in the Carabao Cup)

13,127

Senior minutes played in a Palace shirt (11,366 in the Premier League, and 1,080 in the FA Cup – a competition in which he has yet to miss a minute for the Eagles!)