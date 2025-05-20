98
Starts for Mateta in a Palace shirt
38
Goals in the Premier League
8,529
Minutes played in total for the Eagles – and counting!
Jean-Philippe Mateta could not have made his 150th appearance for Crystal Palace in a bigger game – hitting the milestone in the 2024/25 FA Cup final win over Manchester City.
Joint-goal participations with Ebere Eze, Mateta’s most prolific partnership at Palace
Penalties scored
Assists in all competitions
Headed goals in the Premier League
Premier League wins
Goals in all competitions for Palace – BOOM, BOOM!
Premier League strikes with his left foot
Minutes spent on the pitch with Tyrick Mitchell, more than any other Palace teammate
Clearances in the Premier League – JP does his fair share of defensive work as well