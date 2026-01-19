Here, we explore some of the numbers behind his impact on Palace over the course of four-and-a-half unforgettable seasons. Good luck, Marc – and thank you.

188

Appearances for Guéhi in a Palace shirt

183

Starts, and five substitute appearances

101

Times that Guéhi wore the Palace captain's armband – the first time in a 4-1 win over Watford in February 2022

First

Captain to lift a major trophy for Crystal Palace: last season's FA Cup, which Guéhi raised at Wembley alongside club captain Joel Ward

First

Game for Palace was his Premier League debut against his former club, Chelsea, in August 2021 (a defeat at Stamford Bridge)

16,380

Senior minutes played in a Palace shirt (including 13,436 in the Premier League; 1,321 in the FA Cup; and 611 in Europe)