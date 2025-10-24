177
Premier League appearances.
14
Assists across Mitchell's first 200 Palace games.
1,938
Days since Mitchell made his Palace debut, coming on as a late substitute for Patrick van Aanholt against Leicester.
17th
Player to make their England debut while with Crystal Palace (vs Switzerland on 26th March, 2022)
Four
Over four years since Mitchell's first Palace goal, the match-winner against Aston Villa on Sunday 16th May, 2021 (3-2 at Selhurst Park) - he later described the sensation as "just joy - I was blanked out!"
11
Matches against Bukayo Saka, Mitchell's most frequent direct opponent (as the opposition right winger).
470
Tackles so far – and counting – in the Premier League...