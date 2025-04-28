One

Goal conceded this season in the FA Cup - our magnificent defensive record in the tournament is still standing after the Eagles kept another clean sheet in the competition, our fourth this season.

11

Saturday was the eleventh time in club history that Palace have won an FA Cup tie 3-0. Before the quarter-final win at Fulham last month, the Eagles hadn't achieved this since the 20th century (v Leicester City, January 1998).

Nine

Years since Palace's most recent FA Cup final appearance - a 2-1 defeat against Manchester United at Wembley in 2016. The 2025 final will be the Eagles first that isn't against Manchester United.

900

Combined minutes played in the FA Cup by defenders Marc Guéhi and Chris Richards. The centre-backs have played every single minute of Palace's five ties to reach the final - conceding just a sole goal during that time on the pitch.