Seven

Palace have now kept seven clean sheets away from home in-a-row, after another shutout at Craven Cottage.

Five

The Eagles have won five successive games in all competitions for the first time since April 2014, while they've won six consecutive away games in all competitions for the first time in club history.

1965

The last season Palace won at the same away ground twice in the same campaign was back in 1964/65 - when beating Southampton at the Dell twice (once in the league, once in the FA Cup)

10

Palace have gone ten away fixtures in a row without conceding a first-half goal, last doing so against Aston Villa back in November. A club record.