That might just be the most incredible statistic of all, having gone some 164 years beforehand without a major trophy to their name.

But we've done our best to challenge it, with a round-up of some pretty incredible numbers below.

Check out some more sensational statistics from our triumphant UEFA Conference League run, right here…

1988 (38 years ago)

That was the last time a team won a trophy in their first campaign in major European competition since 1988, when KV Mechelen won the UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup – truly a generational victory for Palace!

1979 (47 years ago)

The last time an English team (Nottingham Forest) accomplished that same achievement.

12

Palace have become the 12th different English club to win a major UEFA men's club competition (after Arsenal, Aston Villa, Chelsea, Everton, Ipswich Town, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Nottingham Forest, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United).

Nine

Victories for Palace in their 15 matches in the Conference League proper (excluding qualifiers) – a record total of wins by a team in their debut season in major European competition. Dominant!

Three

Oliver Glasner becomes the third manager of an English club to lift a major European trophy in their last game in charge, after Keith Burkinshaw at Tottenham (1984 UEFA Cup) and Maurizio Sarri at Chelsea (2019 Europa League).