The Silkmen, the lowest-ranked side in the competition’s last 64, have reached this stage of the contest having initially entered at the Second Qualifying Round following promotion to the National League North last season.

Macclesfield’s story, to this point, is quite remarkable – and who knows what football could throw our way at the Leasing.com Stadium.

Palace might, indeed, take heed: Saturday marks the first meeting between the FA Cup holders and a non-league team since the 2004/05 season – and on that occasion, Sir Alex Ferguson’s Manchester United were held to a 0-0 draw at Old Trafford against Conference National side Exeter City, although the Red Devils then won the replay 2-0.

Even more intriguingly, it was Palace themselves who were the last non-league club to eliminate the FA Cup holders – as a Southern League club, knocking out Wolverhampton Wanderers in January 1909. It is a record we will not wish to lose.

With thanks to statistician Robert Salter (@socpfc on X), let’s take a look back at some more of the remarkable numbers behind Saturday's contest...