This season, Palace’s European ambitions stretch beyond the first team, as the U21s test themselves against elite opposition from across the continent in the International Cup.

The young Eagles are competing in a strong Group B featuring Valencia CF, Juventus FC, FC Nordsjælland, and Borussia Mönchengladbach – a line-up that promises high-quality football and stern challenges.

Palace opened their campaign with a narrow 1-0 defeat to Valencia earlier this month, but responded superbly to claim their first win of the 2025/26 tournament with a statement 3-1 victory over Italian giants Juventus.

Darren Powell's side were electric in the first half. Adler Nascimento broke the deadlock after 11 minutes with a cushioned volley from a tight angle, before Seb Williams doubled the advantage with a crisp finish at the near post. Benji Casey capped a dominant opening period with his first goal for the club, putting Palace firmly in control.

The second half was a more even contest, and although Juventus pulled one back late on, the young Eagles held their nerve – thanks in part to a brilliant goal-line block from George King – to secure a deserved win that lifted them to fourth in Group B on three points.

Next up: FC Nordsjælland. The Danish club made history last season as the first team from Denmark invited to the competition, and performed impressively.

They claimed wins over Manchester United, Norwich City and Liverpool before reaching the quarter-finals, where they were eventually knocked out by champions Nottingham Forest. Their return for the 2025/26 edition promises another stern test.

Following Wednesday’s meeting, Palace will round off their Group B fixtures against Borussia Mönchengladbach on Wednesday 21st January (19:00 GMT).

If you can’t make it to the game against FC Nordsjælland on Wednesday, you can watch all the action LIVE on Palace TV+ - click here for more information and to subscribe now!

