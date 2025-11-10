This season, Palace’s European ambitions extend beyond the first team, with the U21s taking on elite opposition from across the continent in their International Cup campaign.

The young Eagles compete in Group B, alongside Valencia CF, Juventus FC, FC Nordsjælland, and Borussia Mönchengladbach, offering a line-up that promises top-quality football and exciting challenges.

Palace began their campaign with a narrow 1-0 defeat to Valencia at home on Tuesday (4th November).

Rodrigo Gamon’s well-timed run in behind gave the visitors the lead, but Darren Powell’s side responded with promising chances.

George King fired narrowly wide from Kaden Rodney’s precise cross, Zach Marsh saw a penalty effort strike the wrong side of the post, and substitute David Obou also came close, drifting inside and just missing the far corner.

Despite a series of encouraging attacks, Palace were edged out by the slimmest of margins.