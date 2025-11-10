Crystal Palace Under-21s will welcome Italian giants Juventus to the VBS Community Stadium, Sutton, on Wednesday, 12th November at 19:00 GMT for their Premier League International Cup clash. Tickets are on sale now – don’t miss out!
This season, Palace’s European ambitions extend beyond the first team, with the U21s taking on elite opposition from across the continent in their International Cup campaign.
The young Eagles compete in Group B, alongside Valencia CF, Juventus FC, FC Nordsjælland, and Borussia Mönchengladbach, offering a line-up that promises top-quality football and exciting challenges.
Palace began their campaign with a narrow 1-0 defeat to Valencia at home on Tuesday (4th November).
Rodrigo Gamon’s well-timed run in behind gave the visitors the lead, but Darren Powell’s side responded with promising chances.
George King fired narrowly wide from Kaden Rodney’s precise cross, Zach Marsh saw a penalty effort strike the wrong side of the post, and substitute David Obou also came close, drifting inside and just missing the far corner.
Despite a series of encouraging attacks, Palace were edged out by the slimmest of margins.
Juventus, meanwhile, have enjoyed a mixed start to the tournament. They claimed a 2-1 victory over Leicester City in early September, with 19-year-old Luca Amaradio scoring the opener before Kian Pennant equalised for the young Foxes. Diego Pugno restored the Old Ladies' lead, securing all three points.
In early October, Juventus were defeated 4-2 by West Brom, with Jack Bray netting a brace following an own goal from Bruno Martinez Crous.
Currently, Juventus sit fifth in Group B on three points, level with West Brom and Fulham, while Palace are second from bottom with zero points, albeit with a game in hand over all group opponents.
The Italian side’s ‘Next Gen’ squad features promising young talents representing the historic Turin club in the third tier of Italian football.
Following Wednesday’s clash with Juventus, Palace will continue their Group B fixtures with FC Nordsjælland on Wednesday (26th November, 19:00 GMT) and Borussia Mönchengladbach (Wednesday, 21st January, 19:00 GMT).
Match Details
Crystal Palace U21s v Juventus U21s
- Wednesday, 12th November
- 19:00 BST
- Premier League International Cup
- VBS Community Stadium
- LIVE on Palace TV+
- Buy tickets here
Ticket Prices:
- Adults: £5
- Over 65s: £1
- Under 18s: £1
- Academy Founder Members: Free (1 per AFM)
- Personal Assistant: Free (must be booked with ambulant supporter)
Tickets can also be purchased by clicking here and will be issued at the point of sale as PDF print-at-home tickets.