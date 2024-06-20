The Three Lions narrowly beat Serbia in the opening match of the tournament, with Marc Guéhi starting and keeping a clean sheet in his first appearance at a major tournament with his country.

Gareth Southgate could look to call upon Adam Wharton and Ebere Eze in the second match of the campaign against a dangerous Denmark side, while Dean Henderson waits in the wings.

England will come up against Joachim Andersen in Frankfurt, with the possibility that Guéhi is battling his defensive partner for all three points.