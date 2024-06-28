Gareth Southgate has been putting his squad through their paces as they look to reach the quarter-finals by beating Slovakia, who finished third in Group E behind Romania and Belgium.

Marc Guehi has started all three games so far, keeping two clean sheets, while Ebere Eze also made his major tournament debut as a second-half substitute against Denmark in Frankfurt.

Adam Wharton and Dean Henderson are also working hard with the group, looking for an opportunity to impress should it come their way.