The Three Lions take on Slovenia as they bid to finish top of Group C, holding off Joachim Andersen's Denmark with three points and sealing a more favourable knockout draw.

With four points from two games so far, Gareth Southgate's side are hoping to pick up momentum heading into the latter stage of the tournament.

Palace's Marc Guehi has started both games so far, earning plaudits as England's standout player of the tournament to date, while Ebere Eze came on as a second-half substitute against Denmark last time out.