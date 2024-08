Starting with silverware

After joining the academy at Chelsea from the age of eight, it’s fair to say that silverware and success has been a theme in Chalobah’s long journey through the age groups and into the first-team.

He was part of the club’s all-dominating youth sides of the 2010s, winning the UEFA Youth League in 2016, back-to-back FA Youth Cups in 2016 and 2017, and the Under-18s Premier League in 2017.