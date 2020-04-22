Ian was a London Paramedic of more than 30 years and I had the pleasure of working with him over the past 8 years as an invaluable member of our Selhurst Park pitch-side medical team. Indeed, he led the coordination of the pitch-side stretcher crew. He also helped with arranging medical cover for Academy games over the years.

As a person, he was the best friend you could wish for, always smiling, calm and easy going, and an avid Palace fan. As a colleague, he was extremely professional, reliable, approachable, highly experienced and knowledgeable, and always ready to help. He was the complete package and an absolute joy to work with.

Ian was 53 and is survived by his wife, and two sons. One of whom, Jack, is also a member of our CPFC pitch-side stretcher crew. He will be sorely missed by his family, friends and colleagues. Our pitch-side medical team will not be the same without Ian.

The thoughts of everyone at Crystal Palace FC are with his family and friends.

Rest in peace, Ian.