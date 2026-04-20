In the latest iteration of the popular Stateside event, this time taking place at the waterfront Armature Works in Tampa, Florida, many thousands of fans came together to enjoy Premier League screenings – and pose for photos in front of the first trophy in the Eagles' illustrious history.

Spurred on by Pete the Eagle, and Palace giveaways including Red and Blue tote bags, flags and more, the two-day event marked an immense celebration of an unforgettable season for our ever-loyal American supporter base.

Check out just a handful of the best videos and photos right here!