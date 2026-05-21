The England internationals – who will both hope to be named in Thomas Tuchel's World Cup squad, to be announced on Friday morning – have both in sparking form in domestic competition this season.

Making over 100 saves in the Premier League alone, on the way to keeping 11 clean sheets – the joint-third best total in the competition – captain Henderson has helped Palace enjoy the sixth-best defensive record in the division.

Wharton, meanwhile, scored his first Premier League goal away at Brentford at the weekend, and has recorded a team-best five assists fro 14 big chances created, and 7.4 expected assists (xA).

The Premier League Fan Team of the Season gives supporters the chance to vote for 11 players from a nominated shortlist of 60 from across the competition.

Voting is now open via this link, and will close at 18:00 BST on Friday, 29th May. The 25/26 Premier League Fan Team of the Season will then be revealed!