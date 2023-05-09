“I feel like that’s a mindset of relaxing. It is in my eyes anyway. Telling myself I’m there is not something I’ll ever do until I’m retired, and then I can look back on it and think: ‘I’ve done something good in my life.’”

Having reached three figures in a Palace shirt, you can bet Mitchell will be focused on the next century of games at the club – but why not celebrate his achievement with a look back at some of the other recent graduates to make it to such a historic milestone…

Sean Scannell

Scannell joined Palace aged 14 and made his debut three years later at Loftus Road in December 2007, before scoring a 90th minute winner on his home debut against Sheffield Wednesday.

His fantastic start to his Palace career earned him the club’s Young Player of the Year award in 2008; a year later he was voted Championship Apprentice of the Year. He was aided in his breakthrough by a Palace legend and fellow Academy graduate – more on him later…

“Clinton [Morrison] was massive for me, he looked after me throughout my whole time at Palace… Even when I was in the youth team and training, he would always come to check on us,” Scannell told cpfc.co.uk in 2021. “Even when I wasn’t playing well, Clinton would come and talk to me and he used to pick me up from my house for training.