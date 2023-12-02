While goalkeeper Johnstone has been named in England’s last three squads by Gareth Southgate, and Eze in two of the last three, it is the Eagles’ centre-backs who both featured most prominently for their respective nations in Euro 2024 qualification.

Andersen and Denmark sealed their place at the tournament finals last month with a 2-1 win over Slovenia, while Guéhi has played in six of England’s last eight games, including five of the Three Lions’ last six qualifiers.

The draw pairs Denmark and England competitively for the first time since the last European Championships, when the two nations met in the semi-finals.

On that occasion, Andersen was a second-half substitute for Denmark, who lost out 2-1 after extra-time to Gareth Southgate’s England at Wembley.

The two teams will meet on Thursday, 20th June at Waldstadion in Frankfurt, either side of meetings for England against Serbia in Gelsenkirchen and Slovenia in Cologne; and Denmark with the latter in Stuttgart and the former in Munich.

Between now and then, a number of other Palace players will also hope to impress enough to secure places with their nations at the tournament finals, with Tyrick Mitchell looking to add to his two England caps in the future and Michael Olise having played for France Under-21s earlier this year.

Euro 2024 – Group C

Sunday, 16th June 2024

Serbia v England

Slovenia v Denmark

Thursday, 20th June 2024

Denmark v England

Slovenia v Serbia

Tuesday, 25th June 2024

England v Slovenia

Denmark v Serbia