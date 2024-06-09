Defender Chris Richards, midfielder Jefferson Lerma, and right back Daniel Muñoz all started the match, which ended 5-1 in favor of the Colombians. Munoz and Richards logged 90 minutes apiece while Lerma played 83 minutes.

Jhon Arias and Rafael Borre scored 13 minutes apart in the first half to give the CONMEBOL side a comfortable two-goal lead at the interval.

Tim Weah pulled a goal back for the United States in the 59th minute, but Colombia would add to its lead before the final whistle. Richard Rios finished off a Luis Sinisterra cut back pass before Jorge Carrascal added a fourth goal for Colombia, while Sinisterra capped off the rout by slotting home at the back post.