Kenny is out of hospital and settled in new accommodation, but has been diagnosed with Wernicke–Korsakoff syndrome, a type of brain disorder and form of dementia.

He is in the early stages of the illness, which is reversible and treatable. With the support of his family and carers, he is on the first steps of his road to recovery. Those closest to him are encouraged by his progress and the positive attitude he is showing in difficult circumstances.

The family would like his and their privacy to be respected.

As always, everyone at Crystal Palace Football Club wishes Kenny well, and we look forward to welcoming him back to Selhurst Park again soon.