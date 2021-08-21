As a Palace TV+ subscriber, either through a Weekly, Annual or Monthly pass, or as part of a Gold, Junior Eagles Gold or International Membership, you can watch live manager press conferences, listen to live audio commentary of all first-team games, and watch full 90-minute replays of Premier League matches this season.

Live Press Conferences

As a Palace TV+ subscriber, you can get the latest team news and thoughts from the dugout by watching Patrick Vieira’s pre-match press conferences LIVE, which usually take place the day before the game. To watch, follow these steps:

Go to the Palace app or website and login to your Palace account. On app, tap on the pulsating red icon on the top right hand corner of the home screen. On website, go to Palace TV, and scroll down to the live broadcast section where you’ll be see the press conference when live.

Live Commentary

You can listen to live commentary of all first-team competitive matches this season. To listen, follow these steps:

Go to the Palace app or website and login to your Palace account. On app, tap on the pulsating red icon on the top right hand corner of the home screen. On website, go to Palace TV, and scroll down to the live broadcast section where you’ll be see the commentary promotion when live.

Live commentary usually begins five minutes before kick-off.

Full 90-minute highlights

From midnight following a Premier League match, you’ll be able to re-live all action with a full 90-minute replay. To watch, follow these steps:

Go to the Palace app or website and login to your Palace account. Navigate to Palace TV where you will find the full 90-minute highlights.

Other LIVE benefits

As well as these great benefits on first-team matchdays, you can also watch selected live broadcasts of Academy matches! If you haven’t already subscribed, you can do so in one of the following ways by clicking HERE: