On 6th November 2007, the then-16-year-old stepped onto the field for the first time, a 72nd-minute replacement for John Bostock – who knows a thing or two about making an early debut – and began a glittering career at the very top level.

The Eagles held on for a draw against Cardiff City, but in the grand scheme of things the result was inconsequential: Palace had found their latest star.

Surviving tragic turmoil in Lagos as a child and growing up with a foster family in south London, it capped a remarkable story of resilience and determination – but Moses did not stop there.

“I’ve told Victor he could go as high as he wants,” said then-manager Neil Warnock when a teenage Moses committed his future to the club. “He is improving every day and I'm delighted he has signed this deal as he is a player who will go from strength to strength.”