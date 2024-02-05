The Eagles' Under-21s team provided a trio of memorable individual efforts in wins over Blackburn Rovers and Brighton & Hove Albion: Jadan Raymond and Franco Umeh netted against the former, and Danny Imray the latter, all with splendid finishes.

In our Under-18s' remarkable 5-0 away win over Hull City in the Youth Cup, Zach Marsh netted the pick of the finishes with a first-time sweeping strike.

Elise Hughes scored yet another brilliant goal for Crystal Palace Women to clinch a 2-0 win over London City Lionesses; the No. 9 was on-hand to react sharply, swivel and fire home from close range.

And against Sheffield United, Ebere Eze and Michael Olise took centre stage with three tremendous strikes at Selhurst Park.

Vote now for your cinch Goal of the Month below!