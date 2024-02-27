Oliver Glasner's Eagles recorded a 3-0 win over Burnley before the turn of the month, whilst Laura Kaminski's Palace Women won big against another Lancashire side – Blackburn Rovers – in an eventual 4-0 victory.

Palace Women also impressed in a 2-1 win against fellow promotion contenders Southampton at St Mary's Stadium, as well as competing superbly with reigning champions Chelsea in a narrow FA Cup defeat away, while Palace men's team claimed a creditable draw at Goodison Park.

It's certainly been an eventful month and, now, it's time to vote for February Player of the Month – sponsored by cinch – from both squads.

The shortlists for both teams were compiled by internal panels.