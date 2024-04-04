Laura Kaminski's Palace team furthered their title push with impressive wins over Sheffield United and Watford at Selhurst Park – 1-0 and 3-0 respectively, the latter in front of a record crowd – before rounding March off with a thumping 5-1 win.

Oliver Glasner's Eagles, meanwhile, had a sparse fixture list, but still picked up points against Luton Town and Nottingham Forest either side of a friendly win over Norwegian champions Bodø/Glimt and a productive training camp in Marbella.

It's been another eventful month and, now, it's time to vote for March Player of the Month – sponsored by cinch – from both squads.

The shortlists for both teams were compiled by internal panels.