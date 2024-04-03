In the Premier League, Ebere Eze's blistering free-kick against Tottenham Hotspur and Jean-Philippe Mateta's clever flick against Luton Town both made our shortlist.

The duo also combined to cap a superb team goal against Nottingham Forest, assisted by Eze and dispatched by Mateta, which is also up for the vote.

In the Women's Championship, Palace Women's title tilt was furthered by a superb first goal for the club from Ria Percival, whose accurate finish against Watford stunned a record attendance at Selhurst Park.

There was also a clever effort from Annabel Blanchard, whose neat footwork set her team on the way to victory at Durham; and a top-corner rocket from Molly Sharpe, which secured the points in the same game in an eventual 5-1 win.

For our Under-21s, young forwards Roshaun Mathurin and Luke Plange both scored well-taken finishes against Stoke City and Aston Villa respectively, sealing resounding victories in Premier League 2 – the latter capping off a hat-trick in style with his effort.

And representing our Under-18s, Asher Agbinone's simply sumptuous solo goal – slaloming between several players before somehow finding the bottom corner – put the gloss on a 4-1 win away at Norwich City.

Now, it's time to choose your favourite below!