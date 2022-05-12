Of the 499 played already, Palace have won 144 and drawn 128, scored 543 and kept 126 clean sheets.

Across 13 seasons there have been four relegations and, from 2013/14, consolidation of our status nine times.

Victory over Watford earlier this month saw Patrick Vieira become the fifth Palace manager to ensure the club's top-flight status, meaning the south Londoners will reach the milestone of 540 Premier League matches in May 2023.

Our Premier League history can be split into two eras: 1992-2005, when Palace moved between the first and second tier regularly; and 2013-today, with the club now an established part of English football's highest level.

Our latest squads have taken over in the stats tables recently, with Wilfried Zaha having played and scored the most of any Palace player in the Premier League.

Below, we're asking fans to vote for their greatest Premier League game in club history to celebrate our 500th outing in the division. We've picked 30 classic matches from all of our Premier League seasons for you to pick from.

Forming the list are heroic fightbacks, performances that defied the odds and, maybe just once, a late point-snatcher.

You've got the score, season and goalscorers to jog your memory – so get voting below and we'll reveal the winner before our 500th Premier League clash!