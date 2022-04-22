The vote closes at 14:00 BST Wednesday, 27th April and token holders can vote for one moment in the below list.

Fan tokens are only available for Palace Season Ticket holders and Members currently.

You can vote here.

The moments to vote from are below.

England manager Gareth Southgate opens the new, state of the art Palace Academy Palace defeat the champions Manchester City at the Etihad 2-0 The club and supporters throw their support behind Hartlepool Manager Graeme Lee wife’s cancer treatment helping raise more than £60,000. Three Palace players called up to the England squad – Gallagher, Guéhi and Mitchell Academy graduates Jesurun Rak-Sakyi and Tayo Adaramola make their first-team debuts Palace trump Arsenal 3-0 at Selhurst Park Palace’s FA Cup run, including our derby victory against Millwall Joel Ward wins his 300th appearance for Palace, cementing his status as an all-time club legend Wilfried Zaha breaks his goalscoring record for a single Palace season Palace Women reach their highest points total, on track to achieve their highest league position in the FA Women’s Championship Record breaking Marathon March where Palace fans raised over £100k to support Foundation work in south London

Please note: $CPFC Fan Tokens are a form of cryptoasset. To acquire fan tokens, you must download the Socios.com app, purchase the cryptocurrency, Chiliz ($CHZ.), and exchange this for $CPFC Fan Tokens.

Although we only promote $CPFC Fan Tokens as a tool to engage with the club, we recognise that a secondary market for trading does exist. As such, please note that (a) the value of cryptoassets is variable and can go down as well as up; (b) cryptoassets are unregulated in the UK; and (c) Capital Gains Tax may be payable on any profits made on the sale of cryptoassets.

The decision to open a cryptoasset exchange account on the Socios.com app and purchase $CHZ and/or $CPFC Fan Tokens requires careful thought and consideration. We advise you to spend only what you can afford and always seek independent financial advice if required. You should not purchase any cryptoassets if you do not fully understand the nature of your purchase and the risks involved. You should carefully consider buying or selling cryptoassets as it entails risks and could result in a complete loss of funds. Fan Tokens are not suitable for children. We recommend that you refer to the Socios app Terms and Conditions and Help Pages for more information (click here: https://www.socios.com/socios-com-application-terms-of-use-092021/).