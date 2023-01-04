While attentions in the early part of the month turned to events in Qatar, Palace's Academy starlets were themselves excelling in domestic competition.

Under-18s midfielder Karen Rodney was first to make our December highlights reel, producing a looping effort from distance in the 5-0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion.

Two days later, fellow Academy midfielder Killian Phillips made his mark for our Under-21s. The 20-year-old picked up a loose ball in midfield, drove at a Bristol City defender and finished across goal with aplomb.