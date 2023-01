But the goals were not restricted to senior level. The Under-21s had an eventful month against top-tier opposition, and Fionn Mooney’s low driven effort provided Palace with hope after a difficult start against Everton.

Then, against Arsenal, Malcolm Ebiowei reminded everyone of his quality as he latched on to Killian Phillips’ lay-off and picked out the bottom corner, leaving the ‘keeper with no chance.

There were also two long-range efforts to enjoy. At Under-18s level, Hindolo Mustapha saw space open up for a shot 25 yards out; he steadied himself and smashed it into the back of the net.

Palace Women’s trip to Durham was lit up by a similarly special effort, as Anna Filbey’s dipping half-volley sent the Eagles home with a well-deserved victory.

