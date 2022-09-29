Palace Under-21s were in fine form throughout the month, stretching their unbeaten run to seven with a series of remarkable results including a recovery from 3-1 down at Selhurst Park, in no small part down to two fine finishes.

The first was from David Ozoh, who won the ball back deep in the Chelsea half before dancing into the penalty area and slotting below the ‘keeper to give Palace hope. Then, in added time, Jack Wells-Morrison latched on to a clearance to sweep home from distance and salvage a point.

But without doubt the highlight was a storming victory over Paris Saint-Germain, as John-Kymani Gordon's improvised finish set Palace on their way to a famous 7-3 win.