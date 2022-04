Victor Akinwale took matters into his own hands against West Brom, cutting inside and smashing into the bottom corner to score yet another in a prolific season, while Nya Kirby's scorching effort into the top corner was a highlight for the Under-23s side.

Finally, Coral-Jade Haines fired the Women's side to victory over Charlton Athletic with a thunderous strike from distance, nestling perfectly in the top corner with the 'keeper given no chance.

Pick your favourite goal from the five contenders and vote for Palace's Goal of the Month in the poll!