The second was a solo effort from distance, a dipping, curling strike from the edge of the penalty area against Brentford.

Jean-Philippe Mateta got in on the act against Aston Villa – and just seconds after coming on. After being fed by Zaha, Tyrick Mitchell unleashed an inch-perfect cross into the path of the French striker, who slammed home to secure all three points for the Eagles.

There have been some exceptional goals at youth level too, with John-Kymani Gordon having no qualms in facing senior opposition as he picked out the top corner against Swindon Town.

Adler Nascimento got his first goal for the club, a fine finish after an incisive team move from goalkeeper to centre-forward, and Freddie Bell scored a captain’s goal from distance for the Under-18s.

Palace Women demonstrated their slick ability on the ball, with Molly-Mae Sharpe tucking away after a wonderful through ball from Anna Filbey – check out the vision required to see that pass.

They’re all crackers, but you can only vote for one – so choose carefully in the poll!