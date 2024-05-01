Oliver Glasner's Men's team may have started April with a defeat to Manchester City, but a strong performance was a hint as to what was to come, as the Eagles stunned Anfield with a fully-deserved win over Liverpool the following week.

They then swept the Selhurst Park crowd off its feet with devastating showings in wins over West Ham United and Newcastle United in the space of four days, and showed their resilience to claim a late point at Fulham and stretch their unbeaten run to four matches.

Laura Kaminski's Women's team, meanwhile, were flawless in their title run-in: big wins at home to Birmingham and away to Lewes, both with clean sheets, all but sealed the Championship trophy.

This was then seen over the line in memorable fashion with a final-day draw against Sunderland, as a record crowd at Selhurst Park enjoyed a day to savour.

It's a month every Palace fan will savour – but who will you crown your cinch Players of the Month winner from both teams?

Every player who made a competitive appearance is shortlisted below; the winner will be decided by a combination of your votes and an internal panel.