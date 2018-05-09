The right-back, who only converted from a winger at the start of last season, made his Eagles debut against Tottenham Hotspur in February, and went on to play in the next five games.

Despite facing the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool, he continually impressed and would be recognised by gaining his first England call-up in March as part of their under-20s squad.

Wan-Bissaka, 20, is a product of the Palace academy which he has attended since he was 10-years-old, and his efforts this season were rewarded when he signed a new contract until 2022. As well as his first-team appearances, he also played 18 times for Richard Shaw’s under-23 team, who lifted the Professional Development League South title this term.

He was presented with his trophy by Director of U23 Development Mark Bright at the club’s Boxpark Takeover event in Croydon, and afterwards he said: "I'm overwhelmed with this trophy that I've received. I'd just like to thank everyone who gave me the opportunity and the chance, and for believing in me."