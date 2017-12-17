Strikes from Christian Benteke, Wilfried Zaha and Bakary Sako saw the Eagles run out convincing winners at the King Power Stadium, and all those goals plus the rest of the highlights from the afternoon can be watched if you are a Digital Member.

Watch the best of the action

If you haven't registered yet, then what are you waiting for? It's free to sign up and you get access to host of exclusive video content, including post-match interviews with Christian Benteke, James McArthur and Roy Hodgson.

To watch all this great content free of charge, or register with the service, or if you are on the official club app, simply head to Palace TV and go into the Video channel.