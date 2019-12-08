Both teams had their moments though, with a James McArthur volley in the first-half and a well-worked opening from Jordan Ayew in the second 45 the best chances for Roy Hodgson's side.

Watford looked most likely to score via counter-attacks with Ismaila Sarr being denied on two separate occassions by Martin Kelly and Gary Cahill in what was some classic last-ditch defending.

You can now watch those moments and all the highlights from the game - as well as exclusive post-match reaction - by just clicking here! Alternatively, if you're reading with the official Palace app, just click 'Palace TV'.