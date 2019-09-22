The Eagles were saved by a stunning reaction block from Vicente Guaita, who leapt magnificently to deny Matt Doherty in the game's first half.

Coming out for the second half, Palace threw themselves at Wolves from the off and opened the day's scoring when Joel Ward cannoned in off a Leander Dendoncker deflection.

But Roy Hodgson's men weren't to end the day as victors as the visitors scored with seconds remaining via Diogo Jota, claiming a draw in dramatic fashion.

You can watch highlights of the game now for free either by clicking here or 'Palace TV' in the official Palace app. There is also post-match reaction from Roy Hodgson, Cheikhou Kouyate and Joel Ward.