Palace will face the Italian side in the second of leg of our UEFA Conference League quarter-final on April 16th (20:00 BST / 21:00 local time).

To ensure supporters have a convenient way of attending in Florence we are delivering a number of official supporter travel packages, in association with Sportsworld.

Please note that all flights will arrive and depart from Pisa International Airport, however transfers to Florence are included in each package. Pisa airport is around a 90-minute drive from Florence.

Packages start at £499 per person. This includes a return flight and travel to the game, private coach transfers throughout the day and on-site Sportsworld hosts to assist with any requests during your trip.

Three different packages are available, with details on each below. Supporters are advised that both standard packages do not include a ticket for the match.

If you are purchasing a premium package, you will have the option to buy a Category 1 match ticket. The club will contact you directly to organise purchase and payment of this ticket.

If you are purchasing one of the standard packages, you will need to ensure you have purchased a match ticket separately through the club. Further details on away ticketing for this fixture will follow in due course.

1. PREMIUM PACKAGE

Return private CPFC charter flight from London Gatwick – Pisa

All transfers between Pisa and Florence

Pre-match hospitality, including lunch and drinks

1-night stay at The Social Hub Florence Belfiore

Breakfast

Sportsworld Guides

Access to purchase Category 1 Match Ticket

PRICES:

Two Person Sharing a Room - £949 per person

One Person Single Occupancy - £1,089 per person

2. STANDARD ONE-NIGHT STAY PACKAGE

Return private CPFC charter flight from London Gatwick – Pisa

All transfers between Pisa and Florence

1-night stay at Hilton Garden Inn

Breakfast

Sportsworld Guides

PRICES:

Two Person Sharing a Room - £649 per person

One Person Single Occupancy - £789 per person

3. STANDARD FLIGHT & TRANSFER PACKAGE

Return private CPFC charter flight from London Gatwick – Pisa

All transfers between Pisa and Florence

Central meeting point for transfers

Sportsworld Guides

PRICE:

One Person Single Occupancy - £499 per person (no accommodation included)

Packages are currently on sale.