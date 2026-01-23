The Eagles will take on last season’s Bosnian champions for a place in the UEFA Conference League last 16, with the first leg being played at the Bijeli Brijeg Stadium on Thursday, 19th February (kick-off time TBC).

To ensure supporters have a convenient way of attending in Mostar – travelling to the stadium and back on the day of the game, on a plane full of your fellow Palace fans, without having to spend additional money on accommodation – we are delivering another official supporter travel package, in association with Sportsworld.

This will involve direct travel to the stadium in Bosnia and Herzegovina, from London Gatwick airport to a local airport to be confirmed, via a charter plane and coaches exclusively reserved for Palace supporters.

The trip will depart the morning of Thursday, 19th February (precise flight times to be confirmed, with departure airports and times subject to slots and approvals/pending confirmation from air traffic control), returning after the game at Bijeli Brijeg Stadium in what is Palace’s fifth – and most important so far – European away fixture of the season.

Packages will go on sale at 10:00 GMT on Monday (26th January) at the same time as tickets for the fixture (click here for more information).