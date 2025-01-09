Following both of our Friday broadcasts will be the young Eagles in action on Saturday, 11th January at 11:00 GMT away at West Ham United. Rob Quinn and his side came from behind to beat Chelsea before their Christmas break, could they claim all three points once more?

You can watch all of the young Eagles action on Saturday and then on Sunday, 12th January you can listen to the first-team take on Stockport County in the FA Cup third round proper at 15:00 GMT.

Don’t forget that Palace TV also gives supporters access to highlights of every game, as well as access to select full match replays, documentaries and interviews and more along with all the live broadcasts - so click HERE to subscribe now!