The historic clash between Sheffield Wednesday and Palace saw the Owls and Eagles battle for safety on the final day of the 2009/10 season.

Palace had been docked 10 points for entering administration and teetered on the brink of a crisis as League One beckoned. All they had to do was avoid defeat against Wednesday at Hillsborough.

No south Londoner will need reminding, but Palace secured their league status in emphatic fashion that afternoon after one of the most hard-to-endure 90 minutes the club has ever faced.

If there's one game you can't miss re-watching, it's this one.

So the Palace TV team has uploaded the full clash for free - make sure to tune-in now to relive one of the greatest moments the club has managed.

Please note, this game is only available in full exclusively via Palace TV.

We've also got an eye-opening interview with Survival Sunday icon Clint Hill, which you can enjoy now on Palace TV. Clint has some fantastic stories from that day, and it's well worth hearing from him.

App users, all you have to do to watch all of this for free is click 'Palace TV'!

READ NEXT: Hill recalls 'haymakers' in pitch-invasion mayhem after Survival Sunday