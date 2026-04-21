A memorable European debut campaign will continue in Poland in the first leg of the semi-finals next week, as Palace take on Shakhtar for a place in the Conference League Final in Leipzig.

And if you’re not planning to travel to Krakow, you can still enjoy the next best thing to the away end: watching the game among your fellow Eagles in the iconic Holmesdale stand – with a full matchday operation in tow!

Tickets for the Viewing Party are now on sale, exclusively to supporters who are either 25/26 Season Ticket Holders and Members! Please note that there is no age restriction for this event.

Tickets will cost £5 each – and are buy one, get one free – with the Holmesdale opening at 18:00 BST on Thursday, 30th April, ahead of the 20:00 kick-off.

How to book

Supporters are able to book up to four tickets per client reference number.

To book more than one seat, and take advantage of our buy one, get one free offer, please click here.

Please note that guest tickets do not need to be Members or Season Ticket Holders, i.e. two tickets can be bought under one Membership/Season Ticket.