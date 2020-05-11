That Friday night was a historic occasion on the pitch as well as off, with Ian Walsh and Dave Swindlehurst combining to secure a 2-0 win over Burnley and end a dramatic evening in emphatic fashion.

Now, whether you were there or not, you can relive that iconic clash with the archive footage below. Enjoy!

🗓 On this day in 1979: We went up to the First Division as champions in front of a record attendance at Selhurst Park of 51,482! #CPFC pic.twitter.com/Y3E3ubJN8R — Crystal Palace F.C. (H) (@CPFC) May 11, 2020

And to read more on Palace's league-winning Burnley triumph, click here now!