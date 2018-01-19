Paddy McCarthy’s team have enjoyed a fantastic season so far and sit eight points clear of second-placed Millwall at the top of the U18s Professional Development League, and will be looking forward to showing the Eagles fans what they’re all about on the hallowed turf of Selhurst Park in this cup tie.

The Eagles will be hoping to reach the fifth round of the competition for the first time since 2010, with the victors of the tie in south London facing a trip to Norwich City in the next round.

The broadcast will be live from 6.30pm.

If you’re reading this on the App, simply head to Palace TV and click Live on the top menu.

How to access the live stream

Dependent on your device you’ll either need to download from the App Store or the Google Play Store. Search for "Crystal Palace FC" or click the links below:

DOWNLOAD FROM APP STORE

DOWNLOAD FROM PLAY STORE

Once you've downloaded, you need to sign-up or log-in to your Free Member/Palace TV account.

If you’re already a Free Member you can simply use your existing login, otherwise you’ll need to register as a new user, on the bottom menu of the app titled 'Palace TV'. from 6.30pm, please then click the 'Live' button to watch the stream.

It is recommended that you have a stable internet connection. If you are having issues with the stream, please try restarting the app.

Please note, the live stream will not be available on the eagles.cpfc.co.uk desktop or the mobile site, only on the official club app.